Dixon Health Center holds 2022 board installation ceremony

News release

Mayor Laurene Weste conducted the installation of the 2022-2023 board of directors of Samuel Dixon Family Health Center on Aug. 30.

Weste congratulated Gloria Mercado-Fortine for her successful year serving as the chairperson and welcomed her into a new year in the same role. Other officers of the board installed included Mike Fisher as vice chairperson, Dr. David Goldberg as secretary and Carolina Orozco-Hernandez as treasurer.

Community member Anthony McKinnies was recognized for continuing to serve on the board and newcomers Nickie DeTolve, Paul Lowe, Mike Thomas and Chris Hermosura were welcomed to their new roles as board members.

Many of those in attendance took time to honor the members of the board for their commitment and leadership within the organization. Stephanie English, senior field deputy from L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, congratulated all the members of the board and spoke about the ongoing partnership the county has had with Samuel Dixon Family Health Center and offered continued support with future projects that will support the health care needs of the Santa Clarita Valley. English also recognized the members of the board with certificates of congratulations from Barger.

Mercado-Fortine highlighted the evening by featuring the accomplishments achieved by the organization during the past year that included the expansion of the Canyon Country Health Center, which now includes mental health counseling services, the opening of a stand-alone behavioral health office in Valencia that offers individual, group and family counseling support services, receiving a $300,000 grant from the California Community Foundation to add a pediatrician, receiving another $304,000 behavioral health grant through the Department of Health Care Services to increase the accessibility of mental health services, and being awarded a three-year grant extension totaling $4.5 million from the Health Resources and Services Authority to improve access to health care, behavioral health and dental services to low-income individuals and families.

“I’ve had the privilege to work for this great organization for the past 10 years, seven as the CEO, and none of our accomplishments could have happened without the guidance and leadership provided by our board of directors, our talented and committed staff, and the support from our community,” said CEO Philip Solomon. “It’s been an honor to work side-by-side with all these wonderful people and I’m excited for what’s to come in the next year.”

For more information on the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, visit www.sdfhc.org.