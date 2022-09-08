Driver and passenger duo arrested on suspicion of multiple narcotics and fraud charges

A driver and passenger were arrested on suspicion of acquiring an access card with intent to defraud and possession of narcotics last week in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The duo consisted of a 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

“Deputies with the Crime Impact Team were conducting routine patrol in the area of Sierra Highway and Sierra Cross Avenue in the city of Canyon Country (Sept. 1) when they located a vehicle with expired registration,” according to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal.

According to Jensen, deputies conducted a traffic stop to warn and advise the driver. Upon investigating the vehicle, deputies found multiple narcotics, paraphernalia, multiple pieces of mail, access cards and a large check not belonging to anyone in the vehicle, Jensen said.

The two were both arrested on suspicion of multiple narcotics and fraud charges, according to Jensen. The two were later released on bond.