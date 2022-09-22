Firefighters extricate man’s arm from elevator

A man was freed from an elevator Wednesday afternoon after his arm got stuck between the doors, according to emergency responders.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call for a technical rescue for a man whose arm got trapped in an elevator at 26357 McBean Parkway at approximately 2:51 p.m., according to Craig Little, spokesman for the Fire Department.

According to Little, firefighters were able to extricate the arm and release the man from the elevator. However, he was unable to confirm how the extrication was complete.

There were no reports of transportation to a nearby hospital, he added.