Firefighters extricate man’s arm from elevator

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal.
A man was freed from an elevator Wednesday afternoon after his arm got stuck between the doors, according to emergency responders. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call for a technical rescue for a man whose arm got trapped in an elevator at 26357 McBean Parkway at approximately 2:51 p.m., according to Craig Little, spokesman for the Fire Department. 

According to Little, firefighters were able to extricate the arm and release the man from the elevator. However, he was unable to confirm how the extrication was complete.  

There were no reports of transportation to a nearby hospital, he added.  

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

