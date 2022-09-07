Juvenile approached by unknown man in a white sedan

A girl was approached by a man in a white sedan offering the juvenile a ride on Tuesday morning in Saugus, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, the girl was walking along the roadway near the 27000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road when an unknown man in a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, approached her.

The suspect, described as a 26-year-old Black man, offered the girl a ride.

According to Jensen, deputies with the station “are currently investigating all leads related to this incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact the station at 661-260-4000 or can submit an anonymous tip by calling Los Angeles Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.