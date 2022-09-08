Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after vehicle found next to railroad tracks

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly abandoning his vehicle along the railroad tracks in Newhall Wednesday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Sgt. M. Bengston, deputies responded to an 8:37 p.m. call regarding a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks near Railroad Avenue and Market Street.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

The vehicle in question was later identified as a grey Volkswagen sedan.

The man who was driving the vehicle was located and arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to Bengston. It was undetermined if the DUI was due to drugs or alcohol.