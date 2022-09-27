Man arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics

A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing narcotics after he was reportedly seen sleeping while standing up at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from a report of a man being escorted by mall security on the 24000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway.

“As deputies contacted the male, they immediately observed signs and symptoms similar to someone under the influence of narcotics,” said Arriaga. “During a search of the suspect, deputies recovered drug paraphernalia.”

During a series of field sobriety tests, deputies confirmed the man was under the influence of narcotics, according to Arriaga.

“During investigation, deputies additionally learned the male had an active outstanding warrant for his arrest,” said Arriaga. “The male was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, alongside his warrant.”

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date and time.