Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call of a man reportedly waving around a gun and pointing it at traffic near the intersection of Valle De Oro and Newhall Avenue on Friday, according to first responder radio traffic.

The man was described as Hispanic, with tattoos on his stomach, wearing a black hat and no shirt. The gun was described as a silver handgun.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.