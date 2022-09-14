Newhall DMV to close for renovations

The Newhall DMV will close on Friday, Sept. 23, for renovations, according to a press release from the California Department of Motor Vehicles. It is scheduled to reopen Monday, Nov. 18.

The release indicated that the closest field offices to use until the Newhall location resumes business are those in Arleta at 14400 Van Nuys Blvd. (12 miles away), Van Nuys at 14920 Vanowen St. (17 miles away) and Winnetka at 20725 Sherman Way (22 miles away).

“The improvements (at the Newhall office) include new modular furniture, new carpet, updated signage and new electrical and data cables,” officials said in the release.

Those who don’t want to leave town to handle their motor vehicle business will find they can resolve many of their needs online. According to the DMV, they’ve taken several steps to offer more digital services than ever before.

“Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit,” the release stated. “The DMV encourages all customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the service advisor on the DMV website to complete DMV tasks.”

The release also reminded people that the deadline to have the Real I.D. is getting close.

“Starting May 3, 2023,” officials said, “the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved documents — like a Real I.D. driver’s license or identification card — to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases.”

Those looking to get a Real I.D. should go to RealID.dmv.ca.gov, fill out the online application and upload the necessary documents. Nevertheless, a visit to a DMV office is required to complete the application.

And those who plan on testing soon for a driver’s license will obviously have to go into another DMV office or wait until the Newhall location reopens. In a recent call to nearby DMV offices for the earliest appointments, the Thousand Oaks DMV at 1810 East Avenida De Los Arboles (about 37 miles away) might be the best bet.

For more information about the Newhall office renovation, contact the California DMV office of public affairs at 916-657-6437 or [email protected].