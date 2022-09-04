Newhall man arrested on suspicion of possessing large baton taser

A Newhall resident was arrested as a convicted felon on suspicion of possessing a large baton taser on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The 39-year-old man was found in violation of a municipal code by deputies with the Summer Team on a routine patrol in the 27000 block of Sierra Highway, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal. Deputies contacted the man to warn and advise him on his violation.

Upon the conversation, deputies discovered that the man was a convicted felon and in possession of a large baton taser, according to Jensen.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of possessing a leaded cane at 10 p.m. Thursday.

As of Saturday, the suspect remains in custody and is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail