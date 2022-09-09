Pair arrested on suspicion of stealing $1,000 of alcohol

Two people were detained on the 26000 block of The Old Road on suspicion of stealing $1,000 worth of alcohol, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Jensen, deputies with the Special Assignment Team were conducting a traffic stop when the suspected stolen alcohol was found, as well as suspected tools to override theft protection devices.

“Thanks to a thorough investigation, deputies were able to locate the victim and security footage which showed both the driver and passenger stealing the alcohol,” wrote Jensen in an email.

Both the driver and the passenger were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody at the time of this publication.