Route fire now at 71% containment

Los Angeles County firefighters have established 71% containment of the Route Fire as the blaze enters its fourth day.

The L.A. County Fire Department issued an incident update Saturday morning, which stated that a full containment of the fire is anticipated on Wednesday and that its size still sits just above 5,200 acres.

“Firefighting operations continued overnight with a focus on mopping up hotspots and further building containment lines,” read the update. “Today ground resources will focus on mopping up hotspots and further containment.”

Two structures have been destroyed as a result of the fire, including a single-family home and the Warped Paintball Park.

Seven firefighters were injured while battling the fire. The extent of their injuries is not known at the time of this publication.

Two lanes on the northbound Interstate 5 will be closed through Labor Day weekend to repair damage caused by the fire. However, all southbound lanes will remain open.

As of 12 a.m., Ridge Route Road has been fully opened, but those driving it are being asked to drive carefully as fire equipment may still be using the road.

Weather will continue to be a contributing factor to firefighters’ progress today, with the National Weather Service forecasting a high of 106 degrees with a 20% chance of thunderstorms. Wind gusts could also reach up to 20 mph.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.