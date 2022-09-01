Route fire now over 5,000 acres, partially contained; freeway reopens; San Francisquito Canyon closed

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, the Route Fire in Castaic had burned through 5,208 acres and was only 12% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One structure has been destroyed, seven firefighters have been injured and hundreds have been evacuated. Evacuations are still, as of 9 a.m., in place for anything on the Old Ridge Route Road between Northlake Hills Elementary School and Templin Highway, as well as the Paradise Ranch Mobile Estates.

The Fire Department released an incident update Thursday morning that detailed the scope and scale of the battle firefighters will face later on in the day.

“Excessive heat, low humidity and steep terrain will continue to pose the biggest challenge for firefighters today,” read the update. “The combination has a potential for large plume growth, uphill runs and short-range spotting. Current objectives include keeping the fire west of Castaic Lake, east of Palumas Canyon, south of Fall Creek, and north of Lake Hughes Road.”

The statement added that firefighters will attempt to further contain the blaze before the midday heat and that two CL415 Super Scoopers from Quebec will assist in the fight. It’s the first official day of service for the Quebec aircraft, which are leased annually by Los Angeles County for the peak fire season.

On Wednesday, the fire completely closed the northbound Interstate 5, but today it has reopened, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

All northbound lanes on the I-5 are open as of Thursday morning, but lanes one and four are closed on the southbound side. Greengard said this was due to boulders from the surrounding hillsides crashing down on the highway during the night.

Also during the night, two trucks became stuck on San Francisquito Canyon Road — during separate incidents — after attempting to use the road to bypass the traffic on the I-5. Trucks are not allowed on the road and Greengard said CHP did not direct any trucks onto it.

One truck got stuck on a bridge and another got caught on a guardrail. As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, both trucks remain on the scene. Greengard said the CHP has now been advised to close off San Francisquito Canyon Road at Copper Hill Drive due to safety concerns and the anticipated path of the fire.

The L.A. County Public Works Department issued a news release Thursday morning saying San Francisquito Canyon Road was ”closed between Copper Hill Road in Santa Clarita and Spunky Canyon Road in the community of Green Valley in response to an overturned semitruck blocking a bridge. Los Angeles County Public Works engineers are inspecting the structure for potential damage.”

Traffic in the area is being detoured to Bouquet Canyon Road, the statement said, and advised motorists to visit the L.A. County Public Works website at pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures for road closure updates.

The Fire Department stated that a press conference will be held at 10 a.m. where more information will be provided.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.