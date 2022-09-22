SCV Liberty Parade draws crowd, local office-seekers

About 100 people and local office-seekers participated Sunday in the Santa Clarita Valley Liberty Parade, which was organized by Cindy Josten, a local conservative activist and owner of the Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts.

The parade began with a rally in the parking lot of Bridgeport Elementary School before heading down the major streets of Santa Clarita, including Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway, before going to City Hall and ending at the Route 66 Diner in Canyon Country.

A crowd poses in front of the American flag at the SCV Liberty Parade at Bridgeport Elementary School in Valencia, CA on Sunday Sept. 18, 2022 Trevor Morgan / The Signal

Josten said the event was held to celebrate conservative values and the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17.

“The purpose of this event is to remind this community that we must honor the flag of our country, and men and women who fought and died for us. We are all children of God and we are a nation under God,” said Josten. “We just want the kids to have a safe and successful future and the only way to do that is to remember the Constitution and the love for our country.”

Joe Messina (center) at the SCV Liberty Parade at Bridgeport Elementary School in Valencia, CA on Sunday Sept. 18, 2022 Trevor Morgan / The Signal

Attendees decorated their cars with flags and stickers such as the American flag, “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, and “Let’s go Brandon” flags, as well as political signs and flags such as those that supported Rep. Mike Garcia, school board member Joe Messina, and former President Donald Trump.

“It’s a lot of like-minded people [that] come together so that they can actually speak — freedom of speech,” said Josten. “Sometimes people are not able to, to get out their expressions on how much they love their country.”

Josten and Nancy Fairbanks, co-organizer of the event, said the parade was not a political one and that all Americans were welcome to participate.

A decorated vintage truck at the SCV Liberty Parade at Bridgeport Elementary School in Valencia, CA on Sunday Sept. 18, 2022 Trevor Morgan / The Signa

“We are all Americans regardless if you are, whatever party you are on, it is a nonpartisan date for everyone,” said Fairbanks. “Everyone should love America, because without it we could not be who we are today.”

Following the pledge of allegiance and the singing of the national anthem, speakers encouraged the crowd to vote for and support local school board candidates such as Bob Jensen, Teresa Todd, Anna Griese, Jesus Henao and Messina. Also in attendance was SCV Water Agency board member Bill Cooper.

Cindy Josten, a local conservative activist and owner of the Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts speaks at the SCV Liberty Parade at Bridgeport Elementary School in Valencia, CA on Sunday Sept. 18, 2022 Trevor Morgan / The Signal

Following the speeches, songs and prayers the crowd got in their cars and began the parade.

Attendee Steven Lenenberg, who brought his 1957 Chevrolet to the parade, said he was happy to be around like-minded people.

“Well, we’re all for conservative values and we think this is an important start to this movement that we’ve got going and I’m hoping it continues, at least every few weeks up until the midterms,” said Lenenberg.