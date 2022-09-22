SCV Sheriff’s Station Foundation to host MB2 fundraiser

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Foundation is inviting members of the community to a fundraiser later this month, with proceeds from the event going toward equipment and training for local law enforcement personnel.

The guests for the fundraiser, slated to be held at MB2 on Sept. 29, will receive a $5 “play card” for activities and games. All proceeds from sales of food and non-alcoholic beverages during the event will go to the SCV Sheriff’s Station Foundation.

According to Capt. Justin Diez, for years the local foundation has used the money it generates and receives to pay for equipment and training that the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department does not already provide.

“One example would be the large green mobile command post that we bring out to all fires and large incidents,” Diez said, referring to the types of things the foundation helps pay for. “Another example is our peer support canine; they paid for the training of the dog and we’re the only station with a peer support canine.”

Diez added that it was crucial to the foundation for the community to be invited out, as well as the station’s deputies and their families, because the event and funds raised support the station and its overall success.

“It’s really vital to the overall success of the station, deputy morale and, ultimately, public safety within Santa Clarita,” Diez added.

The event, which is being organized by Gloria Mercado-Fortine, president of the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation, is scheduled to take place from 5 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 29. MB2 is located in the former Mountasia building at 21516 Golden Triangle Road.

For more information on the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation, visit www.scvsheriffsfoundation.org.