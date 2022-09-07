Tickets on sale for State of the City

News release

This year’s State of the City event is scheduled to be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Canyon Country Community Center. This year’s theme is Celebrating 35 Years of Cityhood. You can join the Santa Clarita City Council as they highlight all the progress the city has made over the last three and a half decades.

This year, guests will see a special look back at key city milestones, hear updates from the City Council, watch videos filled with the latest on city projects and more.

“I am proud to invite our community to this year’s State of the City as we will look back at all the hard work and unusual projects it took to make Santa Clarita the unique city it is,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “We will highlight our amazing achievements over the past 35 years and also look forward to the remarkable future we will have. Please join us for this very informative event.”

State of the City will begin promptly at 3 p.m. in the Grand Room for presentations and videos from the City Council. Then after the program, guests are invited to gather on the picturesque Terrace for music, appetizers and happy hour.

Tickets are $35 per person for individual row seating and $400 per table of 10. The ticket price includes appetizers, drinks and a commemorative gift. For more information, call the city of Santa Clarita at 661-255-4939.