Vandalism suspect on the loose in Canyon Country

Deputies were searching Sunday afternoon for a vandalism suspect who reportedly caused more than $1,000 in damage at the Las Delicias Del Mar restaurant in Canyon Country at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Pederson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Pederson described the suspect as a 30-year-old white man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, wearing no shirt with white pants, and tattoos on his arms and back.

The suspect was last seen near the intersection of Via Princessa and Sierra Highway. Deputies were still searching for the suspect at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.