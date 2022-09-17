Vehicle collides into power line, road closures expected for several hours

A vehicle collision into a power line caused the line to fall, entrapping the vehicle’s occupant, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

According to Officer Edgar Figueroa, a spokesman for CHP Newhall, a call was received at 12:29 for a vehicle collision into a power line on Bouquet Canyon Road and Vasquez Canyon Road.

“The power line fell down on top of the car,” said Figueroa. The power line left the vehicle’s male occupant trapped.

Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters were able to remove the man from the vehicle, according to Figueroa.

According to Bernard Peters, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, one male patient was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The extent of the injuries sustained are unknown at the time of this publication.

Firefighters were cleared from the scene as of 1:34 p.m.

According to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic, the power line was blocking two lanes.

Dan Watson/The Signal

Figueroa said that road closures would be implemented for several hours.

Southern California Edison arrived on the scene to inspect the de-energized power lines across the road. No power was reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.