Canyon Country fire reaches 2 acres

A quarter-acre fire broke out in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon and was moving uphill with a potential of 50 acres, but was held to 2 acres, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and radio dispatch traffic.

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the department originally received a call for a brush fire on Soledad Canyon Road and Capra Road at 12:09 p.m.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:11 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:12 p.m.

Upon arrival firefighters assessed the fire as, “small start, going uphill, quarter-acre with a small spot below.” This was confirmed by Sanchez.

According to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic, the fire quickly grew to an estimated acre with the protentional of 50 acres.

Forward progress was stopped at 12:49 p.m., with the fire reaching 2 acres, according to Sanchez.

The Metrolink Antelope Valley line temporarily halted operations due to the fire.

“AV Line 218 to Los Angeles will hold between Vincent Grade/Acton and Via Princessa due to Fire Department activity near the tracks. Please expect delays, update to follow,” wrote MetrolinkAV on its Twitter page.

AV Line 218 to Los Angeles will hold between Vincent Grade/Acton & Via Princessa due to fire department activity near the tracks. Please expect delays, update to follow. — MetrolinkAV (@MetrolinkAV) October 11, 2022

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office, CHP Newhall was working to control traffic on Soledad Canyon Road.

Greengard said that no structures were threatened as of the time of this publication.

As of 1:02 p.m., the fire was 50% contained.