Child abuse suspect returns to court

An Oxnard man, who is accused of leaving his son in 90-degree weather in August while patronizing a business in the Santa Clarita Valley, is set to return to court in January for a progress report, according to court officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Andy Cruces was arrested on suspicion of leaving his son in an unoccupied parked vehicle. Responding deputies on the day of the incident noted a concerned citizen removed the boy from the vehicle, she added.

Upon arrival, deputies entered the Marshalls store and made an announcement for the vehicle owner to identify themselves. The suspect identified himself to deputies, and Cruces was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty.

The child was later determined to be 5 years old, and he was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation.

Temperatures rose to approximately 99 degrees that day, according to the National Weather Service.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Cruces with the felony crime of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Cruces was formally arraigned and entered a not guilty plea to child abuse.

Cruces had a preliminary hearing setting on Oct. 25 at the San Fernando Courthouse. His next court hearing will be for a progress report on Jan. 25 in Department B of the same courthouse, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A progress report typically is related to the implementation of the case plan, and the proceedings moving forward.