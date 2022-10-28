Child & Family Center announces selection of new CEO

News release

The Child & Family Center’s board of directors has selected Nikki Buckstead as the organization’s new CEO, replacing Dr. Joan Aschoff, who has held the position since 2014.

Buckstead will begin her role on Nov. 14. Aschoff will continue in an advisory capacity as CEO emeritus throughout the end of the year to make key introductions with community stakeholders, program officers, donors, foundations and public figures.

Buckstead is a skilled executive with more than 30 years of experience in social services, according to a statement issued by the Child & Family Center. She expresses a passion for advocacy and working to reduce stigma and build collaboration which has led her to work extensively in the fields of mental health, substance use and homelessness. She will be departing her current position as executive director of the Family Services Collaborative of Orange County.



“Our board of directors and its search committee worked diligently for over a year to identify someone who possesses the passion for those we serve. We are confident that we found someone who will work closely with the board and staff as we continue fulfilling our mission of changing lives, healing relationships, helping people thrive,” said board Chair Marc Winger. “On behalf of our board, I thank Dr. Aschoff for her leadership over the past eight years, and wish her the best for her retirement.”



“Child & Family Center is a wonderful mission-driven organization and it has been my great pleasure to have had the opportunity to serve as its CEO for the past eight years,” Aschoff said. “It was important to take the time to find the right leader with the skills and heart to continue the mission and move the agency forward. We have found that leader in Nikki.”

Child & Family Center provides comprehensive prevention, early intervention, diagnostic evaluation and behavioral therapeutic services, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services for children, adolescents and adults in the Santa Clarita, Antelope and San Fernando valleys.