City approves shade structures, parking rule changes

Santa Clarita City Council members approved a slew of items Tuesday night, including the purchase of shade structures for Pacific Crest Park, changes to parking rules and more.

Council members approved the items under consent calendar.

According to the agenda, the city will purchase shade structures for Pacific Crest Park, which was annexed into the city in 2012. The purchase and installation of these shade structures from USA Shade – Play Power will cost approximately $266,213.

These structures will be placed over the playground and keep children shaded, according to the report. Current amenities available at the 6.8-acre neighborhood park include a large playground, restroom building, concrete walking paths, benches and drinking fountains.

In addition, the council approved a resolution, which established a “no stopping anytime” zone on the north and south sides of Magic Mountain Parkway. The council also approved a second resolution for another “no stopping anytime” zone on school days along the north and south sides of Espuella Drive.

According to the agenda, on Magic Mountain Parkway between Tourney Road and Fairways, this “no stopping anytime” zone will beautify the corridor by reducing the “visual nuisance” of big rig truck parking and abandoned vehicles. It will also prepare Magic Mountain Parkway for future road improvements.

Some members of the public were concerned about the consequences this “no stopping anytime” zone would have on truck drivers and voiced opposition for this item.

“The trucks, I don’t know where they’re going to go,” said City Manager Ken Striplin. “I don’t know what location where they’ll park, but the public right of way is not for public storage of vehicles.”

According to Striplin, this item was to address an issue that residents in nearby neighborhoods had brought forth to the city.

“Most of the vehicles that we are talking about are very large vehicles that are parked and stored there for multiple days on end,” Striplin said. “In the neighborhood of Avignon, which was the biggest community group to complain about it.”

Before the city establishes a “no stopping anytime” zone, the city works with the community to address the quality-of-life issue, and works with its traffic department to mitigate the identified traffic hazard, he added.

Members of the public suggested the city partner with College of the Canyons to provide its parking lot as a rest area specifically for truck drivers.

The second “no stopping zone” would be established along the north side of Espuella Drive, starting at 150 feet and extend a distance of 295 feet west of Caballeta Drive. Another zone would be established on the south side of Espuella Drive, between Bouquet Canyon Road and Caballeta Drive, between 7-8:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. on school days only.

Council members approved this as part of the consent calendar.

City officials also approved to increased expenditure authority for contracts with previously “selected, qualified” vendors to provide as-needed building plan review, building inspection and permit-related professional services to the city.

Lastly, city officials did not disclose updates regarding any closed session items.