City of Santa Clarita to discuss projects and funds related to building plan review

The Santa Clarita City Council is slated to discuss the possible purchase of shade structures over the playground at Pacific Crest Park and an increase in the expenditure authority for building and safety consulting firms Tuesday evening, according to the agenda.

In addition, city officials will be in conference with legal counsel for existing litigation related to a settlement in a California Voting Rights Act lawsuit, which was filed in December. City officials may or may not disclose new information after their closed session meeting.

According to the agenda, the Pacific Crest Park was annexed in to the city in 2012. Amenities available at the 6.8-acre neighborhood park include a large playground, restroom building, concrete walking paths, benches and drinking fountains.

This shading project will cover the children’s playground area for a total not to exceed $266,213, according to the item.

City officials will also discuss increasing the expenditure authority for contracts with previously selected, qualified vendors to provide as-needed building plan review, building inspection and permit-related professional services to the city.

According to the agenda, city staff recommends city officials to authorize an increase of $500,000, which would result in a total on-call expenditure authority of $1 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Lastly, in closed session city officials will discuss with legal counsel regarding the lawsuit filed on behalf of Michael Cruz, Sebastian Cazares and the group Neighborhood Elections Now, which is owned by Scott Rafferty.

Rafferty was also the lawyer who represented himself and the two other litigants in the lawsuit.

City officials approved a settlement earlier this year and paid $370,000 to the plaintiffs. In addition, the city agreed to move future elections to a by-district system.

According to the agreement, the five districts’ boundaries will be determined before the 2024 election, and the city will continue to operate its staggered elections. A map for the new district lines is still being drawn, but must be accepted by June 30, 2023.