City offers survey on community needs

News release

Each year, the city of Santa Clarita launches the Community Needs Assessment, which enables the public to provide input on pressing issues related to human supportive services, housing and infrastructure.

Available now through Dec. 2, the Community Needs Assessment guides the use of Community Development Block Grant funding, which is provided to the city annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. CDBG funding is used to primarily benefit low- and moderate-income residents.

The Community Needs Assessment helps the city understand the needs of the community and determine the best use of CDBG funds. This survey allows residents to provide feedback on the city’s housing and public human service priorities and deliver input on how funding should be distributed based on the priorities identified in the city’s 2019-2024 Consolidated Action Plan. These priority areas include affordable housing, supportive human services and community facilities and infrastructure.

Residents can access the survey in either English or Spanish online at santa-clarita.com/Housing. For more information on the city’s CDBG programs or the Community Needs Assessment survey, contact Kasey Lee, administrative analyst, at 661-286-4174 or via email [email protected].