100 and Fabulous: Valencia woman celebrates 100th birthday  

Florence Holmes doesn’t let her age stop her from looking good every day.

Born on July 30, 1925, the almost-100-year-old made sure to apply a fresh layer of lipstick before family and friends began snapping photos of her in celebration of the milestone.

Wearing a tiara and a sash reading “100 & Fabulous,” the Valencia resident was all smiles as she was loving the attention and princess treatment during a birthday celebration on Tuesday evening at the Elks Lodge No. 2379 on Sierra Highway.

“Every day she dresses like she’s going out. She has a necklace on, lipstick, she’s old-school,” said her daughter Tricia Holmes Yamamoto.

The birthday girl was feeling “just fine,” and “never thought much about it,” she said, when asked about reaching 100.

Her secret to a long life?

“I didn’t smoke,” Florence said, as those around her laughed.

“You didn’t drink either,” added Tricia. Florence then nodded her head in agreement.

Florence Holmes applies liptsitck moments before she is set to take photos celebrating her 100th birthday at the Elks Lodge No. 2379 on July 1, 2025 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Nowadays, Florence spends her days waking up in the morning to a big breakfast, which always has to include a fresh banana. She then reads The Signal, and watches some television including the Los Angeles Dodgers, and she is a huge fan of the team, Tricia said.

Although her life is now more on the mellow side, she once used to live it to the fullest, spending a lot of time roller skating and dancing, a passion she shared with her late husband Allan Holmes.

They danced whenever they were given the chance, and “they always liked to be the center of attention. Everyone stopped to watch you,” Tricia said to Florence.

“Well, I loved him. Glad to have him to dance with,” Florence said, reminiscing on her favorite song she shared with him, which was, and still is, “The Tennessee Waltz” by Patsy Cline, because of its rhythm.

The almost-centenarian was born in Iowa and the only one in her family to graduate high school, as her brothers went off to fight in World War II. A resident of the Santa Clarita Valley for 45 years, she had three kids, and now has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She dedicated her life to being a mother, and also worked at a print shop in Sun Valley many years ago.

For Tricia, having her mother alive and well is something she considers “very lucky,” she said, and allows her to continue to feel a bit of her inner child even as a mother herself.

“She’s happy every day, she’s very healthy. She does little daily exercises, she has a good appetite and she moves around with and without a walker,” Tricia said, adding her mother makes sure to enjoy a milkshake or ice cream on a daily basis.

Florence’s family wanted to make sure she felt the love on her special day, so they asked extended friends and family to send birthday cards for her to open on her special day, Tricia said, adding that the goal was to gather 100, one for every year.

Over 100 birthday cards were mailed from people all over the country for Florence Holmes in celebration of her 100th birthday. Photo taken at the Elks Lodge No. 2379 on July 1, 2025 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The announcement was made around June 10 on social media and envelopes started to come in about a day or two later, with addresses from all over the country, including some from a few strangers.

Over 100 envelopes, in a variety of colors, were poured onto a table in front of Florence. Some with hearts around her name, and a few with “Bossy Flossy,” a nickname she was given by her husband for her strong-willed character.

The Dodgers also sent her a package of goodies after her family reached out to the organization.

As she enjoyed her time at the Elks Lodge, a place where she spent a lot of time with her husband and continues to visit every other Tuesday with the help of her family or caretaker, she ate a piece of cake.

Florence survived a pandemic, lived through a war, and has lived long enough to meet the children of her children’s children.

Through it all, she simply said, “I’m blessed.”