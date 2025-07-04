Ordinary weather predicted for a spectacular weekend 

As Fourth of July festivities begin on Friday, Santa Clarita residents can expect normal summer temperatures to the start of their spectacular, star-studded weekend.

According to Ryan Kittell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, highs this weekend will be 90 degrees, with the highest temperature being 92 on Sunday.

“Ninety-two would be normal for July 6, that calendar day. The high tomorrow is 88, and there will be a slight increase each day. The lows are right around 60 degrees for the early morning,” Kittell said.

Residents can expect the south gusts of wind to reach up to 25 mph, which is also relatively normal for this time of year, according to Kittell.

“If you’re staying in the area, even though this is normal for the time of year, it’s also high fire season. If you’re using anything that causes a spark, just be extra careful, especially if you’re near any grassy or dry brush areas,” Kittell said. “Leave it to the professionals.”

Kittell encourages residents to take normal precautions for the heat, keeping in mind that temperatures are expected to soar by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

“The general public should stay hydrated, especially if they’re doing anything strenuous in the afternoon, during the heat of the day. For the extra sensitive populations, or folks who don’t have air conditioning in their homes, it’s definitely getting pretty warm,” Kittell said. “Once we get to Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, we’re expecting a jump in temperatures, and that’s where heat risk for heat illness definitely jumps up.”