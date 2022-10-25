City truck and pickup truck collide in Valencia

A two-vehicle collision involving a city of Santa Clarita box truck and a pickup truck occurred on Tuesday morning in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The collision occurred on the intersection of Avenue Scott and West Avenue Stanford.

According to Giovanni Sanchez, firefighters were dispatched at 9:53 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:58 a.m.

Michael Picarella/The Signal

“We are currently waiting on updates,” said Sanchez.

The driver of the Ford F-150 pickup was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The driver of the city truck refused medical attention.

First responders prepare to transport the driver of an F-150 that collided with a city of Santa Clarita box truck on Tuesday morning in the Valencia Industrial Center. Tim Whyte/The Signal

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Additional reporting by Michael Picarella.