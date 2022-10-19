Deputies arrest one on suspicion of swinging hammer at roommate

A 65-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested last week after he reportedly attempted to swing a hammer at his roommate during a fight, according to law enforcement officials.

The call was first received in the early morning hours on Friday, near the 28100 block of La Veda Avenue.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned during a verbal argument between roommates, the suspect punched the victim,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. ”As the victim attempted to exit the residence to avoid further incident with the suspect, the suspect charged at the victim with a hammer and began swinging it towards the victim while making verbal threats.”

Another roommate intervened, allowing the victim to leave the residence without further incident, Arriaga said.

“The suspect was arrested on scene for assault with a deadly weapon and hate crime due to his verbal threats,” said Arriaga. “He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond.”

The victim did not sustain injury.