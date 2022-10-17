Deputies investigate grand theft at Famous Footwear

Law enforcement officers are investigating a grand theft incident Monday afternoon as four Hispanic men are suspected of stealing more than $1,600 worth of product from Famous Footwear in Stevenson Ranch.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received reports of a grand theft at 25680 The Old Road. Deputies approached the location and found the Famous Footwear in the Valencia Marketplace in Stevenson Ranch had merchandise stolen, according to watch Sgt. Mark Perkins.

It was reported four Hispanic men entered the business and took about 20 pairs of shoes, Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email. Deputies conducted a search of the vicinity and were unable to locate the suspects.

According to Perkins, the suspects were last seen driving northbound on The Old Road in a red Hyundai Elantra.

Emergency dispatch radio traffic indicated the suspects stole more than $1,600 worth of product, but the exact dollar amount was unconfirmed as of this publication.

Deputies are investigating the incident and the four suspects remain outstanding, Perkins said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.