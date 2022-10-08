Deputies: Teenager intentionally rams into patrol car

A teenager driving a black Tesla intentionally rammed into the side of a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol car in Canyon Country on Friday night, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Sgt. Shery Clark, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station, deputies first made contact with the teenager at Canyon High School.

The teenager got into a black Tesla and then rammed the vehicle into the side of a patrol car at approximately 9:11 p.m. She, according to Clark, fled the scene.

Deputies followed in a brief vehicle pursuit until she voluntarily stopped. She was then booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

At the time of this publication, it is unknown if the teenager was under the influence of any substances or if any were recovered from the car.