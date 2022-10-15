Deputies: Two men arrested after public drinking incident

Two Canyon Country men were arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, with one in possession of a leaded cane/baton, on Thursday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call for service in regards to a public fight on the 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road. The call stated a Hispanic man was outside a business attempting to fight customers.

“Upon arrival, deputies observed two males with alcoholic beverages in hand, sitting on a bench in front of the business,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. Deputies detained both the men, pending a drinking in public investigation.

Deputies spoke to both the men and determined they were both under the influence of alcohol.

“During a search of one of the males, deputies located a hammer concealed in the suspect’s pants,” wrote Arriaga.

The searched suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of a leaded cane/baton and being drunk in public. The other man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Both were booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.