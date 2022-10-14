Firefighters knock down industrial center fire

Thick black smoke could be seen in the sky above the Valencia Industrial Center as a commercial fire broke out on Avenue Scott and Anza Drive Thursday evening. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores said firefighters knocked down the fire at 6:11 p.m. and there was no damage to the interior of the commercial building.  

According to emergency responder radio dispatch traffic, there were reports of a fire at a single-story commercial building located at 25041 Anza Drive at approximately 5:54 p.m., which prompted a full response from the Fire Department.  

Flores confirmed there was an exterior pallet fire, with no spread to the structure. There were no injuries or additional damage to the building, she confirmed.  

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.  

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

