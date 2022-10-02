Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend

An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River Trail, which firefighters used as an access point to put out the flames. The fire was knocked down at 1:30 p.m.

This is the third fire in a local riverbed or wash since Friday, and the sixth in the past nine days.

According to first responder radio traffic, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies said they have been having issues with someone starting fires in riverbeds and washes.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials were not available for comment at the time of this publication.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters respond to a brush fire in the Santa Clara riverbed under the northbound 5 freeway bridge near the Magic Mountain Parkway exit in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal