Haggerty released on parole under supervision of county probation

Former coach Jeremy Haggerty was sentenced in 2019 to nine years in prison for sexual abuse of boys he trained

Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Jeremy Haggerty, who was convicted of sexual abuse of minors, was released to the Los Angeles County post-release community supervision Tuesday.

“After serving his full sentence as defined by California law, Haggerty is under the supervision of L.A. County probation. He is not on state parole supervision,” Dana Simas, press secretary of CDCR, wrote in an email.

Haggerty was sentenced to nine years in prison, and if he had served nine years his release date would have been November 2027.

CDCR describes post-release community supervision as a form of “supervision provided to an offender who has been released from its institution to the jurisdiction of a county agency, pursuant to the Post Release Community Supervision Act of 2011.”

Penal Code 3451 provides five categories under which an offender may be released from CDCR into PRCS. Haggerty’s crimes fell under this code, which gave him a chance at parole.

Haggerty, a former youth basketball coach, was sentenced to nine years in prison as part of a plea deal for sexually abusing boys he coached at several schools, including Canyon High School and Trinity Academy.

He pleaded guilty in May 2019 to six counts of lewd act upon a child and three counts of sexual battery, all felonies, according to court documents. As part of his sentencing, he was also ordered lifetime sex offender registration.

Haggerty was accused of sexually assaulting nine victims, whose ages ranged between 14 and 17 years old, over the course of nearly a decade. He initially faced a maximum of 14 years in prison. But as part of his plea agreement, the judge sentenced him to nine years.

According to CDCR, Haggerty was admitted to the California Rehabilitation Center in August 2019 and two years later he was eligible for parole. The Board of Parole denied Haggerty’s request to be released on parole in 2021, but just 13 months later the request was granted.

According to a source familiar with the situation, documents indicate Haggerty will reside in Canyon Country under the supervision of L.A. County’s Probation Department.

Details surrounding Haggerty’s parole were not available as of Wednesday afternoon, nor the specific reasons that led to his early release on parole.