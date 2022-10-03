Man accused of shooting SCV sheriff’s deputy returns to court

A Newhall man accused of shooting a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy in 2017 returned to court this week.

Monolito Alexander Guerra, 34, is accused of shooting Deputy Albert White in the neck in Newhall on Nov. 28, 2017.

He is set to return on Oct. 13 for a pretrial conference. During a pretrial conference, the involved parties establish timelines for concluding all pretrial activities, such as setting a tentative trial date, encouraging the settlement of cases, counsel trying to agree on undisputed facts or points of law, and more.

At the time of the incident, Guerra was on parole after serving two years in jail. A little over a month after his release, he was shot multiple times in a shootout with SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies.

The incident occurred after he allegedly shot White on Bottletree Lane, according to Lt. Joe Mendoza, of the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

White suffered a “through-and-through” wound, meaning the bullet left an entry and exit wound, and though he was initially hospitalized and listed in critical condition, he returned to work in 2018 after recovering from the injury.

Guerra was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds following the shooting, being first taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and then the USC Medical Center on Dec. 10, 2017.

He is being held in lieu of $5.75 million bail.