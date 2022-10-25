Man detained on suspicion of Spirit Halloween robbery

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have detained a person in connection with a suspected robbery at the Spirit Halloween store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“During investigation, deputies learned an employee was physically assaulted by a male adult and female adult who stole merchandise from the business. The suspects fled in a black Toyota Camry and remained outstanding at the time the report was taken,” Arriaga wrote in an email.

Only one of the suspects, the male, has been detained in connection with the incident.