Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon

Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

According to Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call on Sunday regarding an “emergent disturbance” at the field in the 23700 block of Auto Center Court.

“It was reported a male white adult was physically fighting another male adult, possibly family-related,” Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal. “Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect approached the baseball field in order to see his son play. As the suspect did so, he was approached by his father-in-law who directed him to leave the location due to a previous incident in which the suspect caused a scene.”

Arriaga added that the victim attempted to stop the suspect from entering the field. That’s when the conflict escalated.

“The suspect then pushed the victim,” Arriaga continued, “while swinging a skateboard toward the victim with his opposite hand. The victim kicked the skateboard out of the suspect’s hand, and engaged in a physical altercation with the victim until bystanders broke up the fight.”

Arriaga said no one was transported to the hospital and no injuries were reported.

She added that deputies arrested the man with the skateboard at about 2 p.m. that same day at the ball park on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station with bail set at $30,000.

According to custody officer M. Lopez Cristano in a call on Thursday afternoon from the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail, the suspect was transferred before her shift on Monday to the Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Reception Center in downtown Los Angeles for reasons unknown to her. She said she recalls the suspect from previous stays in the jail and that he’d been transferred downtown for medical reasons in the past.