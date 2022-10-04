Newhall man arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled substance

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A Newhall man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled substance on Friday in Valencia, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station, in an email to The Signal, deputies responded to the 24600 block of McBean Parkway on a call regarding a robbery that just occurred.  

Deputies learned upon arrival that a man was observed grabbing merchandise from the display shelves and exited the store without attempting to pay, according to Arriaga. 

“When a loss prevention officer attempted to detain the suspect, the suspect punched the victim several times,” wrote Arriaga. “The victim was eventually able to detain the suspect with the assistance of a second loss prevention officer.” 

The man was searched and a baggie of methamphetamine was found, according to Arriaga. 

The man was arrested and booked into the sheriff’s station on suspicion of robbery, and possession of a controlled substance. As of Tuesday, he remains in custody.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS