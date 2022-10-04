Newhall man arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled substance

A Newhall man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled substance on Friday in Valencia, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station, in an email to The Signal, deputies responded to the 24600 block of McBean Parkway on a call regarding a robbery that just occurred.

Deputies learned upon arrival that a man was observed grabbing merchandise from the display shelves and exited the store without attempting to pay, according to Arriaga.

“When a loss prevention officer attempted to detain the suspect, the suspect punched the victim several times,” wrote Arriaga. “The victim was eventually able to detain the suspect with the assistance of a second loss prevention officer.”

The man was searched and a baggie of methamphetamine was found, according to Arriaga.

The man was arrested and booked into the sheriff’s station on suspicion of robbery, and possession of a controlled substance. As of Tuesday, he remains in custody.