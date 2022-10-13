Rain showers hit SCV

Santa Clarita Valley residents should prepare their rainboots and dress in layers as rain showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm are forecasted Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“The rain’s not going to stay around. It’s going to start and stop and, in some places, it will be brief,” said Mike Wofford, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It seems to be aimed for the southern parts of the Santa Clarita Valley, closer to the Newhall Pass area.”

There was a 60% chance of showers Wednesday with 20% chance of a thunderstorm before 11 p.m. This type of weather will continue through Saturday, according to Wofford.

“There’s a low-pressure system just to the south over coastal waters,” Wofford said. “There’s a cyclonic flow around that is bringing in showers and thunderstorms that are generally developing over the mountains at least during the afternoon, but then also spreading in to the valley.”

“A lot of these storms are moving east to west.”

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday afternoon was mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees, winds around 15 mph and scattered rains throughout the day.

The National Weather Service also issued a flood advisory for Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley and Acton.

“Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars,” the advisory reads. “At 1:35 p.m., doppler radar continued to indicate brief moderate to heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms.”

Rainfall rates up to 0.30 inches in 15 minutes can be expected and can generate minor urban flooding, minor mud and debris flows, too.

On Thursday, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The weather will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and northeast winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.