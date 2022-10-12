SCV man accused of sexually assaulting child, fleeing from deputies pleads no contest

A 41-year-old Canyon Country man accused of sexually assaulting a child and fleeing from deputies pleaded no contest in court on Tuesday — the same as a guilty plea.

Humberto Guzman Lemus was arrested in December 2020 and subsequently charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child and one count each for each of the following: sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years or younger; oral copulation or sexual penetration with (a) child 10 years old or younger; as well as one misdemeanor count of resisting peace officer.

Ultimately, as part of a negotiated plea, Lemus pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse, resisting arrest and two different counts of forcible oral copulation of a minor under 14.

Lemus is set to return to court on Nov. 2, when he is scheduled to be sentenced for the four counts.

After responding to a domestic violence call on the 27000 block of Fahren Court in Canyon Country on Dec. 8, 2020, deputies found a young girl who told them that her stepfather had been continually sexually assaulting her, investigators said.

“Upon contacting a minor female at the location, she disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted on an ongoing basis by her stepfather,” said Sgt. Brian Hudson, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit, “for a period going back over the last eight years.”

While deputies were conducting their investigation, the suspect attempted to run from deputies, which prompted a search of the area. The suspect was later found within the deputies’ “containment zone,” and then taken into custody, according to Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, shortly after the investigation.