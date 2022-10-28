SCV Sheriff’s Station hosts Drug Take Back

Dan Watson/ The Signal
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is scheduled to host a Drug Take Back on Saturday. 

The Sheriff’s Station is encouraging members of the community to drop off unwanted, expired and over-the-counter medications. Liquids will not be accepted. 

All donations will be properly disposed of by the SCV Sheriff’s Station in a secure and non-hazardous matter.  

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road

For more information, contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000, or visit www.dea.gov for more helpful tips on drug awareness. 

