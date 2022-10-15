Shots fired Friday night in Newhall

Gunshots were fired from one vehicle to another in Newhall on Friday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Sgt. Keith Green, the shooting occurred at approximately 7:56 p.m. at a parking lot in the 21300 block of Adler Drive.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a white Honda Pilot with tinted windows, as seen in security camera footage circulating online.

The victim’s vehicle is a gray BMW. Multiple bullet holes were found on the surface of the vehicle, with shell casings on the ground near it, according to a source who was on the scene.

It is unknown, as of the time of this publication, if there were any occupants in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. It is also unknown if any transports occurred.

No suspect has been detained, as of the time of this publication, according to Green.