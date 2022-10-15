Six Saugus district campuses recognized among America’s healthiest schools

Cedarcreek, Charles Helmers, North Park, Rosedell, Santa Clarita and West Creek elementary schools were among 406 schools nationwide to be recognized as America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-22 school year.

“We are proud of all our schools’ commitment to wellness and ensuring that students have their basic personal needs addressed so they are ready to meet the demands of their academic learning activities throughout the school day,” Chris Trunkey, Saugus Union School District governing board president, said in a prepared statement.

Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization, awards this recognition each year to schools that have succeeded in students’ well-being in any of nine categories. The organization celebrates each school’s dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff and families.

The nine categories the organization reviewed include strengthening social-emotional health and learning, cultivating staff well-being, increasing family and community engagement, improving nutrition and food access, implementing local school wellness policy, enriching health education, bolstering physical education and activity, promoting tobacco-free schools, and lastly, supporting school health services.

Cedarcreek Elementary School and West Creek Academy were among 11 schools selected nationwide as “All Star Schools” for their work in all nine areas.

“We’re honored to receive the national All Star School recognition for our commitment to social-emotional learning, physical health, community engagement, and overall student and staff wellness,” Sue Bett, principal of West Creek Academy, said in the statement released by the district.

According to district staff, this effort was made possible by school participation in daily social-emotional learning activities, participation in regular physical activities to promote a strong body, and promoting strong home-school connections to ensure everyone in the community remains healthy.