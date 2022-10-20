Top Reasons Why You Should Get a Hoverboard for Your Child

Just a few years ago, if you wanted your child to have a hoverboard, you were out of luck. But now, with new technology and improvements in design, hoverboards are the perfect gift for children of all ages! Here are the top reasons why you should consider getting your child a hoverboard this holiday season:

Hoverboards are fun and exciting.

First, you should consider getting a hoverboard for your child because they are fun and exciting. While skateboards and bicycles are still fun, we all know that kids want the latest gadget or participate in the latest trend, making it even more fun.

Hoverboards provide a new way to get around that is both thrilling and safe. Much like skateboards and bicycles, safety is often in the hands of the rider and the protective gear they choose to wear.

They improve coordination and balance.

If there is one thing that kids need to improve as they continue to grow, it’s coordination and balance. The great thing about hoverboards from Official Hoverboard is that they can teach your kids to have good balance.

While it is true that the hoverboard basically balances itself, to do tricks and to ride, the children need to learn to counterbalance their weight, bend their knees, and find their center of gravity. These are all important skills, especially if your child shows an aptitude for sports.

They are a great way to get some exercise and stay healthy.

Another reason you should consider getting a hoverboard for your child is that they are a great way to get some exercise and stay healthy. For growing children, exercise is incredibly important.

Did you know that a child needs at least an hour of exercise every day, for at least three days a week? Hoverboards can provide this exercise for your child since they will need to pick it up and carry it, walk around with it outside, walk up hills, and more.

Hoverboards are environmentally friendly.

If you worry about the environment, another reason to consider getting a hoverboard is that they are environmentally friendly and don’t generate pollution. In addition, hoverboards only need to be charged for about 3 hours, which translates to about 1 hour of use time.

In that hour, your child can travel 7 miles, and with the more expensive boards, between 10 to 15. In other words, it’s great value for money.

Hoverboards teach children independence and responsibility.

Another thing that growing children need to learn is responsibility and independence. The great thing about hoverboards is that they will teach your child to be more responsible since they must be able to operate the hoverboard safely to use it properly.

This also teaches choices and consequences; going too fast and being silly will not be fun. Additionally, it teaches children independence since they will be able to have fun playing by themselves.

It’s great to have fun with friends.

In contrast to providing kids with the ability to play alone, hoverboards also provide them with the opportunity to have a lot of fun with their friends. This is still a benefit even if their friends don’t have their hoverboards; they can take turns, which is something else it can teach your kids how to share. Riding together is more enjoyable than riding alone!

They’re not expensive.

Finally, the last reason on this list as to why you should consider getting a hoverboard for your child is simply because they’re not that expensive compared to the benefits they offer and what they can do.

If you just want to try it out, you can find hoverboards for about $100, but they can also cost as much as $700 if you truly want to spoil your child. If you have more than one child, this is a great choice to keep them entertained for hours. A good skateboard typically costs about $60 to $150, and they don’t offer nearly as many benefits as a hoverboard.