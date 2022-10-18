Trash truck haul ignites in Castaic

A Waste Management truck in Castaic was spotted with smoke billowing from its collected trash on Tuesday, resulting in a response from the L.A. County Fire Department.  

The call was first received at approximately 1:50 p.m. on the 30800 block of Romero Canyon Road, according to officials.  

“It’s a Waste Management truck,” said Craig Little, spokesman for the Fire Department. “There’s medium smoke showing.”  

No spread to any of the surrounding brush nor injuries were reported as of the publication of this story.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

