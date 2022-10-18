Trash truck haul ignites in Castaic

A Waste Management truck in Castaic was spotted with smoke billowing from its collected trash on Tuesday, resulting in a response from the L.A. County Fire Department.

The call was first received at approximately 1:50 p.m. on the 30800 block of Romero Canyon Road, according to officials.

“It’s a Waste Management truck,” said Craig Little, spokesman for the Fire Department. “There’s medium smoke showing.”

No spread to any of the surrounding brush nor injuries were reported as of the publication of this story.