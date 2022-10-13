Two big rigs jackknife on Interstate 5

Two big rigs collided on the northbound side of Interstate 5 transitioning to Highway 14, resulting in both being jackknifed on Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

According to Officer Edgar Figueroa, a spokesman for California Highway Patrol Newhall, the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

Upon arrival, CHP officers discovered one of the tractor trailers had been overturned, according to Figueroa. The incident was blocking the No. 1 lane and the center divider.

“We responded and there was a small diesel fuel leak that was taken care of right away,” said Figueroa. CHP officers shoveled sand and dirt to prevent the fuel from draining down the freeway.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

CHP officers issued a SIG alert in response that ended at 1:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.