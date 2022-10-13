Two big rigs jackknife on Interstate 5

Two big rigs collided on the northbound side of Interstate 5 transitioning to Highway 14, resulting in both being jackknifed on Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.
According to Officer Edgar Figueroa, a spokesman for California Highway Patrol Newhall, the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m.
Upon arrival, CHP officers discovered one of the tractor trailers had been overturned, according to Figueroa. The incident was blocking the No. 1 lane and the center divider.
“We responded and there was a small diesel fuel leak that was taken care of right away,” said Figueroa. CHP officers shoveled sand and dirt to prevent the fuel from draining down the freeway.
CHP officers issued a SIG alert in response that ended at 1:45 p.m.
No injuries were reported.