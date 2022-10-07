Vehicle collides into a concrete pillar in Valencia

A vehicle crashed into a concrete pillar on the second level of a parking structure in Valencia on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Esteban Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 26000 block of Tourney Road at 2:53 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 3:02 p.m.

Upon arrival, it was determined that there was “no damage to the structure,” said Sanchez.

Dan Watson/The Signal

One woman was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The extent of her injuries was unknown at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.