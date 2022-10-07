Vehicle collides into a concrete pillar in Valencia

A vehicle crashed into a concrete pillar on the second level of a parking structure in Valencia on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
According to Esteban Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 26000 block of Tourney Road at 2:53 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 3:02 p.m.
Upon arrival, it was determined that there was “no damage to the structure,” said Sanchez.
One woman was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The extent of her injuries was unknown at the time of this publication.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.