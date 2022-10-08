Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions to host veteran career fair

News release

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions are scheduled to conduct a veteran career fair at the Curtiss-Wright facility at 28965 Ave. Penn, Valencia.

The career fair will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to all Santa Clarita Valley veterans and their family members. It’s anticipated that approximately 50 companies hoping to hire veterans will be partaking. A food truck will be on site for the participating companies and attendees.

For those who would like to help support this event, sponsorship packages are available. They will include lunch for two, logo display on marketing materials and a sponsorship banner, recognition on the collaborative’s website and social media, and booth space.

You can visit the SCVSC website at www.scv-vets.org/Veteranjobfair2022 for the business vendor application form and the sponsorship package form.

Applications will be reviewed in the order received and acceptance will be at the sole discretion of event organizers. Payment is required to hold a business/vendor space.

All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting veteran activities provided by the nonprofit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative.