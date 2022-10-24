Voter registration deadline is today at midnight

The office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is reminding eligible voters that the deadline to register to vote and receive a Vote by Mail ballot is today, Monday, Oct. 24.

Voters can register online at plan.lavot.gov or can apply at most government buildings such as a post office, library, the Department of Motor Vehicles, or any Registrar’s office located throughout L.A. County.

Voters can check their voter registration to ensure they are registered to vote and their information is up to date.

If an eligible voter misses today’s deadline, they will not be issued a Vote by Mail ballot, but can still vote in person at any Vote Center beginning Saturday, Oct. 29.