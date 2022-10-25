Woman arrested on suspicion of publicly abusing dog in Newhall

A woman was arrested on suspicion of publicly abusing her dog on the 24700 block of Railroad Avenue in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The woman was witnessed kicking her dog, full force, causing it to whimper – alarming several onlookers who called deputies, according to Arriaga.

“As deputies attempted to detain the female, she became uncooperative. However, deputies were able to detain her without further incident,” wrote Arriaga in an email. “During investigation, deputies learned the suspect… was observed kicking the dog approximately five times while pulling on its leash.”

Arriaga said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station, where she remains at the time of this publication.