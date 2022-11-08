32-year-old SCV woman reported missing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning.

According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita. Eishoo is described as white, 5 feet tall, about 240 pounds with red hair, brown eyes and an unknown tattoo on her upper left chest.

“She was last seen wearing a black jacket and pink pants,” the release indicated. “Ms. Eishoo is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Her loved ones are concerned for her well-being and asking for your help.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or offer anonymous tips online at LACrimeStoppers.org or by using the “P3 Tips” mobile application on Google Play or Apple’s App Store.